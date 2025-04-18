Despite the win in the UK this week with the highest court granting that you must be an actual woman to be recognized as one in the eyes of the law, the U.S. is going backwards.

Right now, in California, Connecticut and Oregon, three boys are ranked number one in various track and field events (high jump and triple jump) in the state.

The governor of Maine — Janet Mills — is refusing to comply with the President’s executive order protecting women’s sports and the state is now under investigation by the Department of Justice. Strangely, Mills is willing to die on the hill of letting boys steal girls’ wins and opportunities. And she appears willing to sacrifice federal funding — harming all kids in the state — to do so. Her push back, which she likely views as a big middle finger to President Trump, is actually a big middle finger to the children of Maine. And to reality.

Also this week, a federal court in New Hampshire sided with a school district which banned parents from a high school sporting event last September when they wore pink wrist bands with an XX on them. This quiet protest was equated to “hate speech” — as if the parents had worn a swastika tee shirt to a soccer game. Or donned white hoods to cheer for their daughters. The court equated communication of biological reality with hate speech. Let that sink in.

And on Monday, in the Boston Marathon, a man will run in the women’s division. A man who goes by Riya Suising, born Robert Chien Hwa Young, has competed in races in the female category more than 338 times since 2009, placing on the podium more than 140 times. And displacing women in the various races and on the podium in each one of those races.

Allowing male runners in women’s competitions undermines fairness and disadvantages female competitors.

It means a man can win every Boston Marathon category — men’s, women’s and non-binary, too. No space is protected for women.

The time is now. Women and girls need to stand down. Parents need to stand up and defend their daughters and biological reality.

The 80% of Americans who agree that women’s sports are for women only, need to speak up. Too many remain silent, waiting for sanity to take hold. But if we have learned anything from the TERFs in Scotland, no one is going to do it for us. We need to fight to win this battle.

