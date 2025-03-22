In honor of women’s history month, at XX-XY Athletics we wanted to tell the stories of the women who face vicious attacks when they stand up for the protection of women’s sports.

People like California Governor Gavin Newsom insist that “trans-identified” boys will all kill themselves if they don’t get to compete in the sport category that aligns with how they profess to see themselves. They argue it is “punching down” on a marginalized community. They insist we must let them have their way even if it isn’t fair. They say these folks are being banned from sports because of Trump’s executive order.

No one is being banned. Everyone is free to compete in the category of their sex.

And what about the women and girls? What about their lost opportunities? Their safety, privacy and dignity? Their right to an even playing field?

I believe, and will continue to say it, that it is compassionate to stand up for them. And as important — if not more so — to stand up for truth.

Here are some of the stories of the women who fight.

Sia Liilii: Volleyball Team Captain; University of Nevada, Reno

April Hutchinson: Canadian Powerlifter

Riley Gaines: University of Kentucky swimmer, 12x All-American and the leader of the movement to protect women’s sports.

Coach Melissa Batie-Smoose: the former assistant women’s volleyball coach at San Jose State University. We haven’t released this one yet so you’re seeing it here first.

I’m proud to support these women who have shown unimaginable courage, strength and resilience. No matter what they face, they continue to stand up and do the right thing to defend the truth and women and girls.

