Here’s what is happening during championship season across the country:

California high school track & field

Reese Hogan of Crean Lutheran High School competed in the CIF Southern Section Finals on Saturday, setting a new personal record and record for her school. But she took 2nd place in the meet, with AB Hernandez — a boy — winning the event.

Hogan stood on the podium after the competition, in the second place position.

But then Hogan made headlines for stepping up to the first place spot — her rightful spot — after Hernandez stepped down. The crowd erupted with applause.

Hernandez beat Hogan in the triple jump by over four feet. Hernandez is now ranked in the top 10 in the nation for “girls” triple jump and number one in California.

Hernandez also won 1st place in the girls’ long jump with a 19’ 2.75” jump. The top jump for boys in high school in California this year is 23’. About 17% further.

The real girls’ winner was Katie McGuinness, a senior from La Canada High School. Katie’s long jump leap of 18’9.5” was further than any biological girl across all 4 divisions in CIF. Only Hernandez — once again, a boy — jumped further.

There are 780 boys in California this year who have jumped Katie’s personal record (20’4”) or further. To put that into perspective, well over 700 boys would likely be ranked higher than AB in boys in the long jump in California. He obviously would not be making State with that ranking.

Want some more? Here you go —

Liam “Lily” Norcross, from Arroyo Grande High School in California, competes in girls’ sprint and long jump events. He has recently been in the public eye as girls have complained about his presence in the locker room and their discomfort as he watches them change.

In April, Celeste Duyst, a girl on the high school track team with Norcross, spoke at a school board meeting, after Norcross. While Norcross sat behind Duyst, he put on noise-cancelling headphones, refusing to listen and making quite a show of his disregard for actual girls’. Adults in the meeting had the unmitigated gall to laugh at Celeste as she spoke, near tears.

Here is part of what she said, when she spoke of being gawked at by Norcross in the locker room:

The California Track Championships start Friday, May 30.

Colorado Track & Field

On May 15th, a boy stole the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) track and field state championship qualifying spot from a female athlete. “Lilly” Beaumont competed at the Colorado State Track and Field Championships in the girls 4A 100-meter dash, finishing 14th. Beaumont was one of three state qualifiers from Battle Mountain High School. He has competed on the girls’ team all season, seemingly under the radar.

Minnesota Softball

Charlie Rothenberger, who now goes by “Marissa” after changing his sex marker on his birth certificate, has been participating in “stealth” on girls’ teams for several years.

Rothenberger is a high school junior. He is 6’1” and the starting pitcher for Champlin Park’s varsity girls team, currently ranked 6th in the state. During the 2024 season, this athlete pitched 105.3 of the team’s 171.3 innings, with a .397 batting average and a 0.40 ERA. He was awarded an All-State honor last year as a pitcher, his team only losing two games all season. He is the Roger Clemens of women’s softball.

Girls are only able to hit 12% of his pitches. But you won’t hear about it because Minnesota school officials are muzzling players and coaches.

And now there is a lawsuit. Female Athletes United is challenging the discriminatory Minnesota policy that allows male athletes to compete in women’s sports, resulting in males displacing and defeating females in their own sports.

Softball sectional playoffs started this week. The State Tournament will run June 3-6.

Pennsylvania Track & Field

On May 10, 2025, male athlete “Luce” Allen, a 12th grader at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School in Pennsylvania, won first place in the 200m at the SOL American Conference Championships and also anchored the team to a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay at the same meet.

A week later, “Luce” failed to qualify for the PIAA state championships in the 200 meters. This does not mean that Luce does not have male advantage when competing against girls. It only means he’s a truly mediocre male athlete that can be beaten by a lot of girls. (Side note: Not every cyclist who took performance enhancing drugs won the Tour De France. But every cyclist who did unfairly improved their performance and ranking.)

US Masters Swimming

Hugo/Hannah/Ana Caldas dominated the 2025 U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) Spring National Championship in Texas, earning six individual first-place finishes in the 45-49 age group. USMS is reviewing if Caldas was in violation of their eligibility rules. Caldas already violated World Aquatics rules when participating in the 2024 World Masters Championships.

USA Masters Weightlifting

Male weightlifter “Vicki” Piper took first place in his first women’s national weightlifting meet.

He won in both age and weight groups among women at the Masters National Championships in Reno, Nevada lifting 56 kilograms in the snatch and 71 kilograms in the clean and jerk. His combined lifts outscored the next closest actual female competitor by 17 kilograms.

He celebrated the win on Instagram: “First National weightlifting meet for me, #transwomenarewomen.” The post is now deleted.

When males compete in girls’ sports, they win.

And given that you’ve told me you appreciate these updates, I won’t stop doing them. I’ll keep ‘em coming.