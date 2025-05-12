Happening right now in Minnesota, a male softball pitcher who goes by Marissa Rothenberger is dominating girls’ high school softball. He’s practically un-hittable. He’s 6’ tall and his BAA (batting against average) is .12. So only 12% of hitters get their bat on the ball.

In professional baseball, a top BAA for a top pitcher typically ranges from .200 to .250. Rothenberger is crushing that top tier statistic.

Marissa was born a boy and the name his parents gave him was Charlie Dean. He began to officially “identify” as a girl at just 9 years old, at which point his parents petitioned a district court for a birth certificate change to his sex marker and it was approved. He was then issued a new birth certificate which says he was born female.

His official birth certificate says “female” with no markings to say that it is amended because Minnesota does not require birth certificates be marked for a change to the sex marker. Nothing stands in the way of “Marissa” competing in girls’ softball in high school or in college.

Under the current NCAA rules, Rothenberger would be eligible to continuing playing in the women’s division in college, even if there are protests from opponents or teammates.

Which is the issue that we at XX-XY Athletics pointed out when the NCAA made their new rules in February which stated that birth certificates would be used as proof of sex, in order to “protect women’s sports” and align with the President’s Executive order signed on February 5 of this year.

But documents — both birth certificates and driver’s licenses — are changeable. Sex is not. Which is why we have called for simple, non-invasive, one-time sex testing (a cheek swab) to ensure that women’s and girls’ sports are for females only.

Here’s the situation, as explained by Brett Craig, our creative director at XX-XY Athletics:

When boys compete in girls’ high school softball, they win. It’s that simple.