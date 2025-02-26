Jack Schlossberg — grandson of JFK, son of Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and cousin of RFK Jr — recently posted a video on Instagram saying that he is:

“. . . Waiting for a group of very athletic fit people to get mad about the trans sports thing. Everyone who is mad about it doesn’t even work out. They definitely don’t play sports. They’re definitely not currently playing in the NCAA.”

He goes on. You can watch it here.

Ok, this guy. . . he is billed as a writer and political correspondent for Vogue. He is hailed as the heir apparent and the next generation of the Democratic Party, with “Kennedy values and modern appeal.”

Here’s what I think: he’s a tool.

Let me address his assertion that everyone standing up for the protection of women’s sports and against men in women’s sports is some fat blob with no athletic prowess.

Here’s a short list of those standing up:

Riley Gaines: 12x All American swimmer at University of Kentucky. Qualifier for the Olympic Trials. Twice. And SEC Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2022. And currently training for her first marathon. (I know Riley. She’s buff and fit and has crazy muscles and I really wish I had her arms and abs.)

Nancy Hogshead-Makar: Represented the United States at the 1984 Summer Olympics, where she won three gold medals and one silver medal. Slouch!

Sharron Davies: Competed as a swimmer in three Olympic Games for the U.K., spanning three decades.

Martina Navratilova: One of the best women’s tennis players of all time. She was ranked #1 in the world for 332 weeks. She won 167 top-level singles titles and 177 doubles titles. I don’t have enough time or space to cite all of her accomplishments. She dominated women’s tennis for most of the 1980s. And Jack, I promise you, she definitely still works out.

Lauren Miller: Professional golfer. Currently competing. This past January she won her first NXXT professional tournament.

Jaycee Bassett: Jaycee is a Senior on the Costa Rican National Team. She is the current Junior Pan American Champion, and the Junior World Taekwondo Championship Silver Medalist. She is a 2x member of the AAU USA Taekwondo National Team and a contender for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Kelly Garrison: 1988 Olympian for Team USA Gymnastics. Known for her originality, Garrison has 4 skills named after her in the gymnastics code of points.

April Hutchinson: Canadian powerlifter, three time Canadian national team, deadlift record holder.

Sia LiiLii: A graduating senior from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and team captain of the women’s volleyball team. D1 scholarship athlete.

Brooke Slusser: D1 volleyball player for San Jose State University. Team setter and captain. Currently competing.

Kaitlynn Wheeler: Graduate of University of Kentucky and a member of the women’s D1 swim team. NCAA-qualifier, a multiple time All-American, and an SEC Champion.

Kim Jones: Kim played tennis at Stanford University where she earned All-American status in both singles and doubles. She was a 3x NCAA Runner Up, NCAA doubles semi-finalist and an individual finalist at the Singles NCAA National Indoors.

Marshi Smith: Marshi was a swim team captain at the University of Arizona in Tucson. She won NCAA and PAC-10 championship titles and over a dozen All-American awards.

Bethany Hamilton: Lost her arm in a shark attack at 13-years-old. She returned to surfing just 26 days after the attack, and entered her first major competition less than two months later.

Réka György: A Hungarian swimmer who competed for Virginia Tech. She also competed in the women’s 200 meter backstroke at the 2016 Summer Olympics for Hungary.

Me: former elite gymnast, 7x national team member and 1986 National Champion.

Real slackers, these women are!

I could go on. But I’d bore you. The list is long. But not long enough.

Schlossberg is right about one thing (sort of): not a single currently competing Olympic level or elite professional athlete has stood to protect women’s sports. I’d wager it isn’t because they don’t care, as he suggests. It’s because they don’t want to be called a bigot, dragged across the internet and lose their lucrative endorsement deals as Bethany Hamilton did when she spoke up.

Jack is a dope who clearly didn’t do his research. Without giving it much thought I came up with 16 athletes and former athletes who all competed or are currently competing at the highest levels in their sports.

What can Jack do besides be a nepobaby, faux rebel/skateboarder trading in on his family’s name? Sure, he works for Vogue but that’s because Anna Wintour is a Democratic Party political hack with a great bob and Chanel sunglasses.

Jack, plenty of real athletes, with real courage are standing up against this nonsense.