Definitely a person can be called anything they want, and can legally change their name to whatever the courts currently allow (which, for the US, I assume you could name yourself Dickwad and it would be approved); so I have no problem with that- EXCEPT that a LAW is being written to ensure this… huh?!? This actually takes the rights AWAY from parents- as a child can’t change their names legally without parental consent. My daughter (who isn’t trans) had insisted her name was a specific name when she was 2. (Oddly enough, I did the same thing). She stuck with that as being her name, so eventually I enrolled her in school as that being her nickname. None of this was an issue. Her legal name, along with her nickname, was on any piece of paper that mattered. When she was 18, she legally changed it. Again, not a problem. So there does not need to be a law concerning this.

Now, with the COMPELLING part of this House Bill- no. I’m sorry, I mean FUCK NO! A person cannot even be COMPELLED to testify against themselves!!! Why would we allow a bill that would legally force anyone to speak/say anything?!?? This seems like it sows seeds of separation of children from their parents- for which no government entity truly can tear asunder.

If it’s fought, and it should be, then I hope the lawyers fighting it remind everyone of tortious interference. If you don’t know what that means, look it up. Your bond with your child is no different than your legal marriage, or any other legal contract or agreement that you have with anyone else- and nobody had the right to interfere or infringe upon that.

Lastly, don’t get me started on this hate speech ideology. 🙄😑 I am allowed to hate things. You are allowed to hate things. We are allowed to speak about what we hate.

Threatening language is different than calling someone a kook- which seems like most of the people championing this BS are, imho.

Thanks for writing up this town hall. As a Colorado business owner (and an American with Constitutional rights, like all of us), I'm horrified by this bill, too. Glad you were there. As I read your report, I was thinking what a nightmare it must be for you to have relocated from California, only to find Colorado just as bad -- and you pivoted to that very topic at the end of your post. I agree we need to fight. Thanks for being a leader. Hope the business is going well.

