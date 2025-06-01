There has been a ton that has happened in the last week that I’ve been storing up. Let’s see if I can get it into one post that isn’t too long. I’m going to write this fast and get back to my Sunday so please pardon typos and missing links.

On Tuesday May 27th, in anticipation of the California State Track and Field Championships (that happened this past weekend), President Trump issued a warning to California and Governor Newsom about letting boys compete in girls’ sports. Trump threatened to withhold all federal funding if the state didn’t comply with Title IX and his February executive order.

CIF, the governing body for high school sports in the state, swiftly responded to avoid a confrontation. And loss of funds for the state. They came up with a non-solution answer to the problem to avoid the inevitable reckoning that must happen. What did they do?

Well, they said that any girl who had been displaced by AB Hernandez (the boy who has been winning the long jump and triple jump in girls’ track and field all season) in the qualifier could go to State. And they said that boys would not displace girls on the podium. If Hernandez wins an event, the girl in second place gets to stand with him. I’m not going back to look for the policy because as I said, I’m writing this quickly, but trust me, that’s what it is. This plan was positioned as a “pilot” and the Governor lauded it.

Here’s my friend Julie Hamill on CNN this past Friday, talking about how stupid the pilot program is. Her faces are everything.

It’s a terrible policy. Basically the CIF has twisted themselves in knots to protect the boy, AB Hernandez. They’ve created a policy built around him, not the girls in the girls’ division. And no one is happy. Hernandez (if he wins, I’ll get to that) basically is competing in a category of one. And the girls still have to share a locker room and a podium in some sort of pretend fairness. It’s like he’s still competing in girls, his results are listed in girls’, he’s on the girls’ team at Jurupa Valley High School, but he doesn’t get to shove a girl of the podium. Not a win.

So what happened at State? Predictably, Hernandez won triple jump. He also won high jump (not as predictable). And was second in the long jump.

Here is Hernandez sharing the podium and the spotlight for his wins/non-wins.

And here he is “sharing” first place with the girl who actually won the girls’ triple jump. Her name is Kira Gant Hatcher. She’s the California state champion.

Also congratulations to to Lelani Laruelle, the actual girls' high jump state champion in California!

The SF Chronicle positioned the shared podium as “an image of unity” among girls. Which makes me want to vomit, frankly.

Coercing girls into accepting a boy as a girl in their category is not a show of unity among teen girls. It’s a show of force by CIF and Governor Newsom. In fact, it is like showing a photo of me with my coaches back in the day, with me smiling, as proof that they were nice and not child abusing lunatics. It’s bullshit. Stockholm syndrome anyone?

Hernandez is a mediocre male athlete. He gets to stand on the girls’ podium and be listed as the winner in the girls’ category because he misrepresents who he is, insisting that he is a girl. CIF created an entire policy around protecting this boy’s feelings. And frankly, his delusion. I blame CIF. And the boy’s mother. And the Governor. They are all furthering the message that one boy’s feelings matter than all girls’ hard work and the rights afforded them from Title IX.

Also of note, the event was fraught with controversy overall. There were adults standing up in defense of girls’ sports — with signs and t-shirts. A plane even flew over the event with a sign saying: No boys in girls sports.

There was violence — a trans identified male (a guy who thinks he’s a girl) attacked a pro-girl attendee with a flag pole holding a trans flag (which was positioned as a multi-colored flag by the SF Chronicle. . . hilarious! They don’t want to call it a trans-flag and have that symbol associated with violence so it is multi-colored now).

Thankfully this guy with fake boobs was arrested. His name is Ethan Kroll and he is 19-years-old. He was booked on Friday for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, obstructing a public officer and vandalism, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office website. He was released on Saturday evening. But at least he was arrested.

Lastly, it was a bad week all around for female athletes. (And a great week for boys who compete in the girls’ division.) In Maine, Oregon, Washington and, of course, California, boys won girls’ track and field medals.

And that doesn’t even include Minnesota’s “Marissa” Rothenberger pitching a two game shut out this past week to take the Championship in their division.

We have moved from “it never happens” to “isn’t this great!?” pretty seamlessly and no one even remembers their never happens bullshit.

In no time, boys will win all the medals in the blue states. And it will be cheered as a triumph of inclusion or some shit.

Ok that’s my wrap up.