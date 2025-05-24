Yesterday on the Megyn Kelly Show (go to 1:31 to hear it), Megyn gave a long shout out to Reese Hogan (triple jump) and Katie McGuinness (long jump), the two female track and field athletes who “lost” to AB Hernandez (a boy) at the CIF Southern Section Finals last weekend. Thank you Megyn!

Here’s part of it (and pardon my not great job of screen recording the snippet):

The 2025 CIF State Track & Field Championships will take place on Friday, May 30 (prelims) & Saturday, May 31 (finals) in Clovis, California. AB Hernandez, the boy who took the top spot in girls’ triple jump and long jump at southern sectionals, will be competing for 2 state titles. He also qualified in the high jump, though his ranking is not as high as in the triple jump and long jump, both of which he could actually win.

One can only assume that if he wins — or places — he will be in the running for a college scholarship in track and field. In women’s. Possibly at a D1 school.

How, you might ask? He’s a boy. Didn’t the NCAA change their rules after the executive order from President Trump on February 5th of this year?

Here’s the thing: the NCAA rules stipulate that only girls/women can compete in the women’s category BUT the organization only requires a birth certificate that says FEMALE as proof of sex.

The policy states that an athlete may not compete in women’s with an “amended” birth certificate but there is no indication on a changed birth certificate that it is changed. It’s like it’s the original. (It’s so dystopian to be able to change official documents thus changing reality, I can’t even stand it.)

Here’s grok’s take:

(For now, I’m ignoring the part where males are allowed to receive all benefits of being on the women’s teams — like practicing, traveling, etc. I’m focused on the “proof” of sex.)

In California, a change to the sex marker on a birth certificate costs $23 and only requires “self ID.” No medical records (not that “transition” confirmation from a doctor should be accepted but not even that is required).

This process does not require a court order or medical documentation; all a person needs to do is submit an Affidavit to Amend a Record form to the California Department of Public Health, along with an affidavit attesting that the change aligns with a person’s gender identity and is not for fraudulent purposes. A notarized Sworn Statement may also be required.

But it’s all fraudulent, isn’t it?

So. . . if AB ends up ranked #1 in California, there is no way he isn’t getting scholarship offers from top D1 colleges to compete in the triple jump and long jump.

This is why we (XX-XY Athletics) made this ad back in February to call out the shitty policy from the NCAA. Which remains unchanged since February 6th.

FYI, we have a Memorial Day sale going on at XX-XY Athletics. 30% off for a limited time. Our biggest sale ever. Now is the time to wear your support for women and girls loudly and proudly.