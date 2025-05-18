At XX-XY Athletics we did a series of interviews with Natalie Daniels before the Boston Marathon in April. She was outspoken about males qualifying to compete in the women’s category at the marathon.

Because of that, she was ousted from her running club for hate speech.

This weekend, Natalie (aka Natty-Ice on X, give her a follow if you’re on X) won the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon in 1:21:54. She's 6 moths postpartum and finished just 17 seconds off the course record!

She ran in an XX-XY Athletics kit — our Be Brave Bike Short and Legit Knit Tank.

Natalie told me: You come to XX-XY Athletics for the mission and you stay because the clothes are 100x better than any other brand!

Despite being harassed during the race with onlookers shouting at her “You suck” and “Anyone but you should win this race!” she ran 6:15 minute miles to place first in women’s.

At XX-XY Athletics, we’re starting a virtual run club with Natalie. You’ll get a custom Team Women tank and a community of women to support you and train with. It’s for all levels and you’ll get mentorship, recovery and nutrition tips from Natalie herself. $80 membership for year comes with the tank below!

Go Team Women!

(Note: Yesterday AB Hernandez, a boy competing in the girls’ track and field category in Southern California, won the triple jump and the long jump in the Women’s CIF Southern Section Finals. I wrote about him here, competing in the event that qualified him for the CIF Southern Section Finals. More on this to come.)