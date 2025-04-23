Natalie Daniels (“Natty-ice”) is a 5 time marathon winner, new mom, and fierce advocate for fairness in women’s sports. She’s 6 months postpartum and she had been training hard to run the Boston Marathon, her 18th marathon.

Leading up to Boston, Natalie did a series of interviews with XX-XY Athletics. She talked about fairness and women deserving their own category in sport.

Then all hell broke loose. Olympian Nikki Hiltz took offense and made her own video. Which, of course, she has every right to do. No matter how condescending it was.

Then the harassment and bullying began. Natalie’s own teammates leaked her location, suggested ways to track her whereabouts on Strava, a GPS running app.

For what purpose? You be the judge.

Then, Natalie got a call from her club coach just two days before the race. Her coach told her - Don't wear the team singlet on Monday.

Natalie was devastated and thought she’d still be able to bring some sense to the situation. Later. They know her, right? So, she focused on the race. She wore XX-XY Athletics instead. (Yes, it holds up to marathons!)

She ran for herself. For her son. For the women who were edged out of competition by males who qualified as women. And she did it. With people screaming “Go Natty-ice!!” as she ran.

She finished one of the toughest marathon courses in the world in 2:50:04. Just 6 months after having had a baby!

Amidst celebrating after the race, she was told she was going to be kicked out of her club. She was an offered an out. Apologize. Then never talk about this again. Be quiet. She refused.

Why was she kicked out? Hate speech. She had called Nikki Hiltz a woman. Get that — she called a woman a woman, and her club kicked her out. Reality is hate speech.

Natalie is standing strong. And we’re standing with her. I told her last night I’d be honored if she’d partner with XX-XY Athletics to start a new club of her own. We’ll sponsor it. Team Women.

She said yes.

Here’s to more Natalies. This is a movement, not a moment.

Here’s what Natalie said about the gear:

"The kit I wore yesterday was amazing — I usually get some gnarly chafing on my arms from singlets, but nothing from my XX-XY top. And the shorts are IDEAL for long distances — I had those pockets stuffed with gels and they didn't ride up or fall down at all!"

For everyone who refuses to back down, who insists on standing up for women and truth, for all of the women (and men) who refuse to further lies, this is our moment. Cheers.

Stand up. #RunWithNatalie #GoNattyIce