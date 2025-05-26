At this weekend’s track and field state qualifier in California, the mother of AB Hernandez (AB is the male athlete who won both the girls’ triple jump and long jump to go on to the state championship) was confronted by angry parents.

Hernandez’s mother was approached by another mom who questions why she is allowing her male child to compete in the girls’ division.

“What a coward of a woman you are allowing that,” the woman can be heard shouting.

This is not a victimless endeavor. When AB qualifies for State, a girl in each event is displaced from doing so. And apparently AB’s mom thinks that is just fine. In fact, she likely believes it is a civil rights triumph.