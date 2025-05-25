An update on yesterday’s California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Masters Meet in Moorpark, California. This meet serves as the state qualifier for the CIF State Track and Field Championships next weekend.

AB Hernandez, the male athlete who has been taking girls’ track and field in the state by storm, took first in two events — the long jump and triple jump — to qualify for States. The junior (aka rising senior) from Jurupa Valley High School also qualified in the high jump.

Long Jump:

Here’s Hernandez’s long jump of 19’3.5”:

And here is how he placed:

You’ll see from the rankings, that Katie McGuinness who I wrote about here and Megyn Kelly talked about here, also made it to State. She auto-qualified — one of only two girls to do so — on her first jump. The rules are that the top 6 or those who jump 18’3.5” auto advance. Katie jumped 18’5.5” on her first jump and chose to save her energy for high jump, her next event, and take the qualification without worrying about placement. Go Katie. Here she is with her family after the meet:

Side note, in the boys’ long jump the top two qualifiers jumped 24’3.5” and 23’0.5”. The winning jump in boys was 25% further than the winning jump in “girls.” Suffice it to say, AB would get nowhere near qualifying in boys, his correct category. The 16th place finisher in boys (who doesn’t qualify for State) jumped 2 feet further than AB!

Triple Jump:

Ok on to triple jump. Here’s AB’s jump.

He placed first here too, moving on to State, with a jump of 40’4.75” (the winning boys’ leap was 48’10”, 19% further than the “girls’” winning jump).

Here are the girls’ triple jump results:

Unfortunately, Reese Hogan (the girl who placed second behind AB in last weekend’s Southern Section meet and then climbed atop the podium for a snap shot in her rightful first place spot) did not move on to State. She did, however, qualify in the high jump.

High Jump:

AB also qualified for State here. Here’s his jump:

Top 6 or auto-qualify with a jump of 5’6” and move up to State. Reese Hogan made it here. Go Reese.

So AB Hernandez — a boy — goes on to State in 3 events: long jump, triple jump and high jump, with a first place ranking going into State on long and triple. His rankings as a junior could easily get him a college scholarship in track and field in women’s. And his likely amended birth certificate — costing all of $23 — would be accepted by the NCAA as proof of his being eligible to compete in women’s.

Just 2 months ago Governor Gavin Newsom told Charlie Kirk on Newsom’s own podcast that it was unfair for boys to compete in girls’ sports. Since then he’s done nothing about it, as expected. So it’s unfair, according to the Governor, but I guess that’s ok and girls just need to deal with it because these boys are “vulnerable” and their feelings matter more than girls’ rightful opportunities.

And, about 4 months ago, President Trump signed an executive order to protect girls’ sports and things have only accelerated since then in Democratic states.

As I’ve said over and over again, this changes when the culture does. Yes, we need legislation (beyond the EO) but even that won’t do it. It needs to become unacceptable for boys to steal these opportunities from hard working girls. And right now the bullying minority still wields too much power.

In fact, I’m told that AB’s mother approached folks filming yesterday and threatened them that they’d better not be selling this footage to XX-XY Athletics (implying the “or else”). Good thing people just give me the footage!

Her threats suggest she feels she and her side hold the power, despite being in the significant minority (20%) of Americans who think boys should be able to steal girls’ medals. Some of the girls competing were also told by coaches not to wear XX-XY Athletics shirts on the field or risk disqualification. Supposedly this was all about upholding uniform requirements. But I’m willing to wager that if AB wore a trans flag shirt on the field he wouldn’t be disqualified.

Including for a laugh. I have the distinct fortune of getting to work with Brett Craig, our amazing creative director at XX-XY Athletics. Thought you might find this video funny, featuring Brett as his “trans” alter ego Shannon.

And the sale won’t last much longer so go now!