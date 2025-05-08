Sey Everything

Judith Schiavone's avatar
Judith Schiavone
12h

I am a lesbian and know it took courage to go to a "queer" bar wearing an XX-XY Tee shirt. I admire her courage and composure in a hostile environment. I came out in 1978 and back then homophobia was expected from outside our community, today, 47 years later, it's like a horror movie, the homophobia is "coming from within our own house that we built."

Tina Stolberg
12h

Bravo to her for keeping her composure and making a clear statement about her right to think and feel as she sees fit.

