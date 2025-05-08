This week a woman who goes by @JFPrapz on X took the stage at the Hops/Scotch cocktail bar in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She is a lesbian and the bar bills itself as an LGBTQ friendly and even a “trans bar.”

JFP told me: “It’s a very gay bar, and even though I’m gay it did not matter.”

She was booked as the featured artist for a 30 minute set. She performed 4 songs and then was denied the last song because she said a few words about protecting women’s sports.

She was wearing XX-XY Athletics gear.

She was harassed and eventually made to leave, denied the opportunity to sing her 5th song.

Here’s what happened, edited for brevity.

The censors are never the good guys. But this woman is so awesome I just want to give her a big hug. And we did just make her a brand ambassador so there you have it. If you’re on X please give her a follow and show her your support. We need more folks to stand up and do just what JFP did. Hero. And it gives me a little thrill that she did it in my home state not far from where I grew up.

(Note: at the of the video, when the woman in the audience says “I support it” she means kicking the singer out of the bar.)