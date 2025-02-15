Just last week, on February 5, President Trump signed an Executive Order to keep men out of women’s sports.

Here’s what it says, in part:

In furtherance of the purposes of Title IX, the Secretary of Education shall promptly take all appropriate action to affirmatively protect all-female athletic opportunities and all-female locker rooms and thereby provide the equal opportunity guaranteed by Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, including enforcement actions [. . .] to bring regulations and policy guidance into line with the Congress’ existing demand for “equal athletic opportunity for members of both sexes” by clearly specifying and clarifying that women’s sports are reserved for women.

One day later, on February 6, the NCAA announced a new policy and their intention to follow the Executive Order. Seemed pretty good on the surface.

It’s not.

The policy is riddled with loopholes. And ensures that the NCAA need not take any accountability for ensuring that women’s sports and spaces in federally funded, Title IX governed institutions remain for women only.

The primary loophole, and the one I will focus on here, is that the “proof” that must be provided to “test” for sex is a birth certificate. And the NCAA need not go any further once a birth certificate is provided, thus “certifying” that an athlete is female.

But here’s the thing: the vast majority of states have laws on the books allowing people to change their sex on their birth certificate with varying levels of requirements. (Only 6 states don’t allow it at all.)

I’m not even going to get into how Orwellian that is. Well, maybe I will a little.

A birth certificate is a record of fact. And it can now be altered to change — literally — facts. All that is required is a “signed statement of identity” and a photo ID for the mother or father listed on the birth certificate. What??

They call it a “gender marker correction.” It’s not a correction. It’s a lie.

I just also learned you can change your “gender marker” on your social security card! All you need is a driver’s license, a birth certificate (which you just got changed by filling out a form) and a completed application.

And now, governors across the nation are moving to accelerate the paperwork to change sex on birth certificates. Governor Bob Ferguson of Washington State has announced that his Department of Health will process all “gender designation” changes in 3 business days! Hurrah! Now men can lie faster!

Ferguson went on to say that “a team of more than a dozen people worked through a weekend to clear the department’s backlog of more than 500 requests. We’re speeding up government and centering the people.”

What people? Men who want to take women’s opportunities? Those people?! Because Washington State is not centering girls and women who deserve safety, privacy and fairness. Washington State is bowing to an unhinged minority of unwell men and the insane “movement” that cheers them on.

I guess women and girls don’t count in the “centering the people” conversation.

This is their act of defiance. This is the great cause Washington and other “blue” states are fighting for. To allow mediocre (or worse) male athletes to win trophies in women’s competitions. And to allow men to lurk in women’s locker rooms making women uncomfortable and unsafe. This is what they are calling the “civil rights issue of our time.”

Physical differences between men and women, however, are enduring: The two sexes are not fungible. — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

But here’s the thing: Documents are fungible. Sex is not. We have a road ahead, but truth will out in the end.

The NCAA policy is no policy at all. There are holes upon holes upon holes, and mostly the NCAA wants to appear to satisfy the Executive Order while allowing the gender ideologues and whiny scream-y failed male athletes to still have their way and validate their kooky identities.

It’s a case of the NCAA taking no accountability. Pointing fingers in both directions and saying Well, we did everything we could! Sorry your daughter lost out to a dude.

I’m saying it again: this ends when public opinion and the cultural conversation changes.

Right now we’ve got an Executive Order that ends when this Presidency does. We’ve got a cowardly NCAA making a policy that provides no actual line in the sand to keep women’s sports female. We’ve got a US Olympic Committee which has said nothing and I’m guessing views itself as outside of the reach of the Executive Order (they don’t receive federal funding).

It’s on us. We the people. Stand up. I’m not done fighting — not only for women’s sex-based rights but for reality.

No changes to birth records. No such thing as non-binary. No changes to social security cards. No trans women are women. None of it.

Wear a dress, I don’t care. Do not tell me I have to call you she and do not claim my identity, my trophies, my team berths, my scholarship opportunities. There are plenty available for you in the men’s division.