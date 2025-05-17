A new recording has been released of Biden’s October 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Based on that interview, Hur decided not to prosecute Biden for improper possession of classified documents. At the time, Hur said that jurors in a trial would have viewed Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

The leftie media punditry went nuts. A panel of MSNBC hosts defended President Biden and attacked Hur for injecting “ageism” into his report that cited memory lapses by the President.

In March 2024, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., accused Hur of being “deeply prejudicial” with his report on Biden, saying that Hur knew his statements would be used in a partisan way. (Did he mean “truthful” rather than “partisan”?)

Now, with the release of the full recording, the punditry is feigning shock that Biden’s “condition” was kept from them.

This is one of the most simultaneously hilarious and enraging things I’ve ever seen.

If I, a regular mom in Denver with no special access other than actually watching with my eyes and listening with my ears, knew that Biden was losing his faculties, then anyone could see it. Provided they weren’t so ideologically captured and committed to defending the indefensible out of sheer cultish fealty to the cause of getting the incumbent re-elected.

David Axelrod, senior CNN political commentator and former adviser to President Barack Obama, is troubled by what is revealed in Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book Original Sin which details Biden’s decline and the cover up that took place by members of the Biden administration and others close to him.

The hand-wringing and teeth gnashing happening on CNN and MSNBC right now about how they were lied to! yes lied to! is a sight to behold.

Cut the crap, guys. You refused to see it. Not only that, you covered up what was patently obvious. You said he was “the best Biden ever” and that videos of him stumbling around were “cheap fakes.” You lied. Until you simply couldn’t anymore.

Any sentient person in possession of their faculties could see that Biden was a senile old man and that there was no way he was performing the duties of President. Who was, we don’t really know, still.

And it’s the same with covid. Any normal person knew that keeping public schools closed for a year and a half and masking toddlers was not only a fool’s errand but deeply harmful. And that closing small businesses and churches and firing those who didn’t want the vaccine and telling people that they couldn’t leave their homes or have people in their homes and then encouraging citizens to snitch on their neighbors was an egregious violation of our civil rights. Not to mention the stupidity of making us all sit inside of chalk circles at the park and boarding up basketball hoops.

These same expert commentators now act like David Zweig’s new book An Abundance of Caution is a revelation. I love David. And while I haven’t read the book I spent time with him while he was writing it. Rather than “revelatory” I’d say it strings together the obvious, at a time when people are finally more willing to see it. And the book is an essential part of the reckoning that needs to happen. And I’m glad he wrote it and is doing the rounds on mainstream media.

What I’m disgusted by is the failed journalists who feign shock at what David has written as if this same information was not available to them — if only they’d interrogated the issues rather than publish government issued press releases as if that was journalism.

Again, I’m just a normal mom and it didn’t take much imagination to know that children — the most vulnerable and poor children in particular — were going to suffer a lifetime of consequences because of public health official’s hysterical non-scientific rule-making.

It will be the same in some amount of time with gender absurdity. The punditry will screech: The doctors lied to us!

But all you have to do is not be a moron to know that men can't become women and that it is demonic to sterilize children and cut off their body parts. But that won’t stop the failed “journalist” class and current blue-haired Portland denizens (in their 40s with one currently non-binary child) from saying: But, they told us children knew who they were at 2! And that they could have a brain sex that didn't match their body! How could they lie to us!?

There is no such thing as “brain sex.” Children don’t know anything. And cutting off healthy body parts is deranged.

These same people currently gaze upon Napoleon Dynamite here in this image below (he won 3 races this week in an Illinois girls’ middle school track and field event) and say: Yes. That’s a girl!

I will never cease to be flummoxed by how gullible people are. We live in such a stupid time. Alas, I believe that all times are equally stupid albeit in different ways. And I find some degree of comfort in that.