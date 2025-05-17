Sey Everything

Coco McShevitz
3h

It is beyond bizarre how the corporate media thinks “the Democrats hid his condition from us!” provides some kind of cover for them. Isn’t it the job of journalists to uncover the truth that powerful people are trying to hide from them? Taking this tack not only makes them look disingenuous, but also incompetent.

Dawn
3h

You speak like common sense is still common 😏🥴— I enjoy your thoughts and perspective immensely. I have great respect for what you are doing!!

