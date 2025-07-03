For the last 5-10 years the powers that be have been acting like biology is this quaint outdated idea. And that anyone citing actual biological reality — there are men and there are women, and men cannot become women — was a hopelessly backwards bigot. Archie Bunker, if you will. A fever took hold.

There is some satisfaction now that the world seems to be moving back towards sanity.

But not really.

UPenn’s apology was extracted by force. There has been no moral epiphany in the vaunted Ivy League. The university retreated because they were forced to. They were investigated and they were looking at a loss of funding. They paid their bill, begrudgingly.

They’d ask for a refund if they could. They would take back the apologies to the women who had records stolen from them and were forced to share a private space with Will Thomas, a man; they would restore Thomas’ records if they felt the winds had moved back in the direction of hey men can be women!; and they would return to the policy of allowing very large men to don women’s swimsuits — bulge on full display — and swim in the women’s category. If they could.

But it doesn’t matter because now, other universities will think twice before allowing men to compete in women’s sports if they want to avoid an investigation and loss of funding. But they won’t do it because they believe it is the right thing.

UPenn has stated they will comply with the law. They also say that they always had complied with the law and that the law had simply changed. Look at this statement!

“Our commitment to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all of our students is unwavering.” “We must comply with federal requirements, including executive orders, and NCAA eligibility rules, so our teams and student-athletes may engage in competitive intercollegiate sports.” “At that time, Penn was in compliance with NCAA eligibility rules and Title IX as then interpreted.”

No moral clarity. No grounding in reality. No true contrition or remorse for how they treated women.

We are not done.

As a side note, as related evidence, the only time my brand XX-XY Athletics is covered in what would be considered “the mainstream media” we are billed as transphobic, unrepentant bigots. Most won’t acknowledge we exist.

But we’ve been close so many times to being featured in places like CNN and the New York Times and then they suddenly bail. I’ve been so close to official invitations to discuss the issue on mainstream broadcast television. And then they ghost us. Hmmm, I wonder why?

Here’s how the SF Chronicle covers us:

And here’s the Washington Post, in an article about the Turning Point USA Young Women’s Leadership Summit:

For the record Kara Voght at WaPo, we are “unapologetic about our goal. We are here to protect women’s sports and spaces.” If you’re going to quote us, quote us. Don’t pick one word and then change the other ones.

So we have a ways to go. Not that it is about me, and my brand, but I use this as an example. We are not treated like a normal brand by the press. We are pushed to the fringes even though the view we espouse is shared by 80% of Americans.

At any rate, here’s a video of my thoughts on Thomas and the whole affair: