As I have written about here extensively, the new NCAA policy — which the organization supposedly wrote to align with President’s Trump’s executive order to protect women’s sports — is total garbage.
They need to throw it away and start over.
We just dropped a new video from XX-XY Athletics calling them to task.
We see you, NCAA.
Hi Jen. As always you have all the right arguments to show the ludicrousness of the current systems. However, I would like to suggest that you incorporate some men in your campaign, not because we are in any way better but simply to show that we too support and admire your efforts. Every voice in this struggle matters and we do support you.
Is anyone working on establishing parallel organizations to totally bypass these corrupt cowardly legacy systems. The vast majority of women and parents of girls know that this is insanity. A small vocal deranged minority has temporarily gained the upper hand. Instead of trying to shame their boards into behaving normally, how about all the women athletes and parents of girl athletes just walk away and start their own new sports leagues. A single determined woman leader to spearhead such an effort is all that's needed and the legacy leagues would fold in a second.