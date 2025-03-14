Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The 5 year anniversary of lockdowns is here and I'm angry
Despite being right about everything, those of us who pushed back against lockdowns from the outset are not redeemed. Many of us remained "cancelled."
  
Jennifer Sey
78
Whoopi Goldberg used Dylan Mulvaney's appearance on The View as her opportunity to defend men competing in women's sports
Goldberg suggested that the problem with those of us fighting to protect women's sports is that we underestimate women's strength, don't know their…
  
Jennifer Sey
44
The 5 year anniversary of covid lockdowns is upon us
And despite some modest acknowledgement that school closures went on too long, there has been no true acknowledgement - or apology - that the whole…
  
Jennifer Sey
39
Gavin Newsom pretends to care about fairness in girls' sports
And XX-XY Athletics drops a new ad illustrating what happens to girls and women who dare to speak up in defense of fairness and safety in their sports.
  
Jennifer Sey
31
Tonight all of the Senate Democrats Voted NO to Protecting Women's Sports
Zero voted YES. Zero.
  
Jennifer Sey
51
Mocking women for their looks and the hypocrisy of the left
Let me start by saying I don’t even know why I’m writing about this subject that I’m about to write about.
  
Jennifer Sey
32

February 2025

We see you, NCAA
Fix your policy.
  
Jennifer Sey
11
Jack Schlossberg thinks everyone standing up for the protection of women's sports is an out of shape, non-athlete
He couldn't be more wrong
  
Jennifer Sey
30
The clash with President Trump over his efforts to protect women's sports is just beginning
The governor of Maine and President Trump got into it today.
  
Jennifer Sey
26
The NCAA wrote a toothless policy that won't keep men out of women's sports
Just last week, on February 5, President Trump signed an Executive Order to keep men out of women’s sports.
  
Jennifer Sey
25
Nike's Super Bowl Ad
Their $16 million ad -- You can't win. So win. -- is a big fail.
  
Jennifer Sey
35
Jen goes to Washington
I was invited to attend the signing of Trump's executive order banning men from women's sports
  
Jennifer Sey
45
© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture